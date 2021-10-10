The Congress general secretary demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and the arrest of those behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lucknow: With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which left eight people including four farmers dead becoming the focal point in the politics of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a “Kisan Nyay” rally in Varanasi today (Sunday, 10 October).

The Congress general secretary began her speech at the rally, held at the Jagatpur Inter College Ground in Varanasi, by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “time to travel the world but can’t come to meet farmers and solve their issues”.

Referring to the alleged involvement of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for home Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, she said a person who “mowed down” six people is being “invited” by police and claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was protecting Ashish rather than taking action against him.

Priyanka said that in India, farmers are feeding the country, and their sons are protecting the boundaries of the nation. But the families of farmers who were killed in violence Lakhipur Kheri have lost hope for the justice, she added.

Priyanka also targeted the prime minister on increasing inflation, and rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. She said that unemployment is at its peak and that neither the poor, nor Dalit and women are safe during the rule of this government.

She launched a scathing attack against the BJP in PM Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, saying only the ruling party leaders and their "billionaire friends" are safe in the country.

"In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged," the Congress leader said.

She gave a clarion call to Congress supporters, saying, “This country is yours. If you are not aware, you will not be able save your own country, and yourself. We are the workers of the Congress. We don't scare of anyone. Put us in jail, beat us, but we will fight for the justice. Until the minister of state of home is suspended, our fight for justice will continue.”

She added, “If you want to bring a change, come with me, struggle with shoulder to shoulder, and change this government. I will not stop until I bring change here.”

Priyanka demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the arrest of those behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and also a repeal of three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre.

Before the rally, Priyanka visited the Kashi Vishwanath and Kushmanda temples.

Priyanka, who has been busy monitoring the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh and making it poll-ready, also led the attack of the Congress on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Soon after the news of the violence broke out, she had set out for Lakhimpur but was placed under detention at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning.

After her release on Wednesday, Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, met the family of the farmers killed in the incident and promised them all assistance.