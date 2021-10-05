Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi arrested by UP Police after over 24 hrs of detention, say reports

After more than 24 hours of 'unexplained' detention, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with 10 other leaders, for 'disrupting peace' and breaching Section 144.

After more than 24 hours of 'unexplained' detention, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with 10 other leaders, for 'disrupting peace' and breaching Section 144, media reports said. She will be produced before a magistrate soon. But her office has said that they have not been informed about anything yet by the district administration.

Priyanka was taken into custody on Monday morning while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were allegedly run over by a convoy of BJP leaders. She was being kept at Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) guest house in Sitapur district.

Congress workers have started protests against her arrest in Sitapur and elsewhere in the state while senior Congress leaders criticised the move.

Several provisions of the law have been violated. Law & Order seems to have a different meaning in Uttar Pradesh. Law means, Adityanath's law & order means Adityanath's order. It's a gross violation of her constitutional rights: Congress leader P. Chidambaram — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Earlier, Congress had alleged that the BJP government was spying on Priyanka and preventing her from meeting her lawyers.

"She is not being allowed to meet her lawyers and the administration is not telling her reasons for her detention," Congress media and communication vice-chairperson Pankaj Srivastava said.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, party MLC Deepak Singh are also under arrest.

The Congress general secretary was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

On Tuesday, she shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing a group of protesting farmers being mowed down by an SUV.

"@narendramodi ji your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without any order or FIR. Why the person who ran over farmers has not been arrested yet?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Her party colleague Gurjar shared another video on the microblogging site showing a drone, which he claimed was flying above the guesthouse where Congress leaders have been detained.

The government is so scared of Priyanka Gandhi that even after keeping her under detention, it is using a drone to keep an eye on her, he tweeted in Hindi.