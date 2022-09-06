The SC on Tuesday issued notice to UP government on a plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court decision which denied him bail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Supreme Court issues notice to UP Government on plea filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, challenging Allahabad High Court decision which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/KB9AzNTh51 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The court has asked the state to file its response by 26 September.

A bench comprising Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice MM Sundresh was considering the petition filed by Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, challenging the 26 July order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed his regular bail application.

The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Mishra on 10 February, but it was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 after noting that the High Court took into account irrelevant considerations and ignored relevant factors. The bail application was then remanded to the High Court.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on 3 October, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran his vehicle over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. He was arrested on 9 October and granted bail in February 2022.

