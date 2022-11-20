Lakhbir Singh Landa threatens Delhi police's special cell via social media post

New Delhi: Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who is hiding in America, has threatened the officers of Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Lakhbir Singh has the support of Pakistani intelligence agency ISIS. About four days ago, Landa threatened the officers of Special Cell of Delhi Police by writing a post on social media.

He has been absconding since Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

More details awaited.

Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa?

He is the one who claimed responsibility for Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s murder. Landa is reportedly based in Canada.

Landa is named in a lot of cases registered against him in criminal activities like drug and weapon smuggling, extortion and murder. Moreover, he is amongst the most wanted gangsters in Punjab, who has been on the hitlist of Punjab police.

He was among the eleven persons arrested for extortion, drug and weapon smuggling.

Landa (33), from Tarn Taran, fled to Canada in 2017. He planned the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, also planted an IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

He has reportedly managed to carry out several criminal activities in Punjab from Canada, on his orders. Last month, on 12th of October, a shopkeeper was shot dead in Tarn Taran, and later on Lakhbir Singh Landa took responsibility for that murder.

Shockingly, he even threatened the police officers who were investigating the matter.

Furthermore, gangster Landa claimed responsibility for Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s murder in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.