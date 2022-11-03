Ladies and Gentlemen, Delhi smog can make you infertile

New Delhi: As Delhi turns into a gas chamber yet again, people have been complaining of breathing difficulty, chest congestion, and ‘eye burning. The effect of pollution on the respiratory system has been an obvious topic of discussion but what we did not know is that Delhi’s smoggy winters can birth the future of infertility. Studies have shown pollution to affect reproductive and developmental disorders.

The toxic air you are breathing should be a matter of concern because it might affect your sexual health.

According to Gynecologist Dr Archana Dhawan, “There is a study underway in China which says there might be a possibility of pollution affecting the production of semen in men which can result in sterility in the long run.”

Particulate matter carries with it polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, lead cadmium, and mercury which can possibly affect the hormonal balance and be toxic for the sperm.

A reduction in testosterone or estrogen level therefore may lead to a low desire for intercourse, thereby hindering your sex life.

How pollution affects foetus

“In pregnant females, the pollution is said to have more adverse effects. The foetus receives oxygen from the mother. Breathing polluted air, therefore, affects the foetus. Exposure to outdoor air pollution before conception or during the early months of pregnancy can result in premature birth. Further, it can cause the baby to have a low birth weight and can increase the baby’s risk of contracting illnesses,”said Archana Dhawan.

Research suggests that babies who are born with a low birth weight tend to be malnourished. They are also likely to develop diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension (high blood pressure) in the long term.

According to a study by Harvard, a child with autism was twice as likely to be delivered by women who were exposed to high particulate matter pollution during their third trimester.

Studies have also found links between prolonged exposure to outdoor air pollution and miscarriages.

Meanwhile, according to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town plunged to an AQI of 457-a level at which even healthy people can fall ill. The AQI near IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the ‘Very Poor’ category today at 346. On Wednesday, the AQI in the area was recorded 350.

With air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves.

