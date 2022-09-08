Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese troops begin disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs

The beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday announced that they have started to disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in eastern Ladakh, marking an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point 15 of PP15.

“On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander level meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the statement said.

However, the details of the disengagement are awaited and there might be some

clarity on the issue in a statement by India expected to be made on Friday, ANI reported.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.

Earlier, India and China held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese against any misadventure.

Disengagement ahead of SCO summit

The announcement of the disengagement process comes almost a week ahead of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan which is set to be attended by prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

According to reports, there’s speculation that there could be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. However, there is no official word on such a possibility.

