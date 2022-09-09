Ladakh standoff: India, China troops to complete Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement by 12 Sept, says MEA

The ministry's statement comes a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hot Springs Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by 12 September, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India-China border areas, the MEA said.

“It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

Breakthrough after 16th round of military talks

The beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies earlier.

“On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander level meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the statement said.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.

The tensions between the India & China reached an all-time high during the clashes in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2022 which resulted in casualties on both sides.

Disengagement ahead of SCO summit

The announcement of the disengagement process comes almost a week ahead of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan which is set to be attended by prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

According to reports, there’s speculation that there could be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. However, there is no official word on such a possibility.

