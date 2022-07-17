Ladakh standoff: 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India & China commences at Chushul

Both the sides exchanged views in keeping peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector, and also facilitate the progress in bilateral talks

The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China began on Sunday at Chushul-Moldo on the Indian side. The meeting was held for the disengagement from friction points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

According to ANI, both the sides exchanged views in keeping peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector, and also facilitate the progress in bilateral talks.

They also agreed on the need to continue dialogue via military and diplomatic channels, with the aim to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

Interestingly, the Dalai Lama is also in Ladakh even as India and China holds the talks.

According to Hindustan times, during the meeting, India will raise the issue of Chinese J-10 fighter jet flying over the friction points and breaching the no-fly zone. India will also emphasise the Chinese to respect the 10 kilometres-long no-fly zone along Eastern Ladakh.

During the talks, the issue of disengagement from Depsang and Demchok will also be discussed.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020, over the progress and presence of the Chinese army in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The situation even worsened when both sides clashed in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

Since then, there have been talks on the disengagement from some areas, which include the North and Soth Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan, but still some friction points remain.

