Ladakh opens up previously forbidden tourist spots; check here places that are now accessible

Ladakh is known for its awe-inspiring natural beauty due to its elevated landscapes that offer breathtaking views which are hard to capture with mere words. Exploring Ladakh and immersing oneself in its picturesque surroundings is an unparalleled experience. Now, there’s an exciting surprise for mountain enthusiasts as they can discover the lesser-explored areas of Ladakh.

Many of these hidden locations were previously inaccessible due to their proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Which places are open?

Siachen Glacier

It is the world’s highest and coldest battleground. As a highly sensitive area, it was previously restricted to tourists, but is now accessible through Ladakh Tourism. Travellers can reach the tourist facility closest to the Siachen Base Camp without any special permits, although the area remains under the jurisdiction of the Indian army.

The Chang Chenmo sector

The area has been militarily sensitive for decades. Adventurers can explore hot springs in this sector, which is also in proximity to the patrolling points at Pangong Tso.

Marsimik La

It is a renowned high mountain pass at an elevation of 5582 meters. This permit-free pass is a favorite among bike enthusiasts and stretches approximately 80 kms from Phobrang to Gogra. Starting from Phobrang in the Leh District, the road runs in a west-east direction.

The Manali-Leh Highway

The highway reconnects Ladakh with the rest of India and is now accessible to tourists again. It plays a vital role for the Indian Armed Forces in facilitating the movement of equipment and vehicles to border areas.

