Ladakh: Earthquake jolts Leh, extensive damage feared

Leh (Ladakh): The mountains of Ladakh was shaken by a mild earthquake on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 4.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was reportedly 189 kilometres north of Alchi in the Leh district of Ladakh. The earthquake is said to have emanated from 10 kilometers under the ground.

The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake is not yet known. But since the intensity of the earthquake was less than 5. Experts said that extensive damage may have been caused to remote villages.

“An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was felt at 4:19 am on September 16. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, 189 km north of Alchi,” the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Friday.

Last week, on September 7, earthquakes had hit Leh district in Ladakh. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was 295 kilometres from Kargil.

