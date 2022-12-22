LAC Standoff: India, China agreed to maintain security and stability after Tawang clash, says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday that both India and China have agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground along with a steady channel of communication following the Tawang clash on December 9.

This decision was arrived at during the 17th round of Corp Commanders’ meet between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on December 20 at the Chushul-Mondo border in Ladakh.

The MEA said that both sides had a “frank and in-depth” dialogue based on the “guidance” given by the political leadership of both countries.

“The 17th round of India-China core commander level meeting was held at Chushul Moldo on the Chinese side on Dec 20. Two sides exchanged views along the LAC in western sector & held frank & in-depth discussions to work on the remaining issues at the earliest,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media during a briefing on Thursday.

“The two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector & maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually accepted resolution,” he added.

This was the first round of dialogue between India and China since the Tawang clash on December 9 during which hundreds of PLA soldiers were thrashed by the Indian Army when they attempted to intrude across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

