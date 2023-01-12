LAC situation stable; India, China trying to resolve differences: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande

New Delhi: Admitting that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China remains ‘unpredictable’, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande asserted on Thursday that the Indian armed forces are in control and are ready to thwart any further misadventure by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Addressing the annual Army Day press conference, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande also informed that the Indian Army and the PLA have managed to resolve five of the seven contentious issues that had led to the military standoff between India and China.

“Though unpredictable, the situation at the northern borders is stable and under control. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any contingency,” Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande told the media.

Asserting that the Indian Army is prepared to take on future attempts by China’s PLA to intrude across the LAC, General Manoj Pande said, “In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the LAC, we have been able to prevent any attempts by our adversary to unilaterally change the status quo.”

“Deployment from the adversary side on the northern border continues in the same manner. We’ve an equal number of troops on our side. There is a slight increase in the number of troops (by China) opposite our eastern command but we are keeping a close watch,” he added.

He further stressed the need to ‘remain alert’, saying the ceasefire has held well on the Line of Control (LoC) and international border with Pakistan, but the neighbouring country’s support for Islamic terrorist groups continues.

“The ceasefire is holding well on the Pakistan border but the support to terror infrastructure and terror groups still remains. There is a marked reduction in the parameters of violence. Hence. we have to remain alert,” he said.

Later in his address, the Army chief said peace has returned to most of the states in the Northeast.

Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on January 15 every year, General Pande said the Indian Army is fully aligned with the future national vision and has “decided to undertake transformation”.

“This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India’s Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future national vision. We have decided to undertake a transformation,” he said.

General Pande said women officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army’s Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to that effect has been forwarded to the government for its assent.

“We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country,” he added.

Without naming China, the Army Chief further said they have been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on the LAC) in a robust manner.

“In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner,” General Pande said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.