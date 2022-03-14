KVS recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for TGT, PGT and other posts; check details here

It is to be noted that the deadline to submit the application form is 22 March 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has released a notification inviting applications for posts of PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counsellor, among others. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya - no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and download the application form.

It is to be noted that candidates will have to send a filled application form through speed post/registered post/ by hand to the below address:

The Principal

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area,

Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur -208008

The documents which are required to be send along with the application form are (from High School onwards) Experience Certificate, Marks Sheets, Diploma, Degrees.

Selection process

The Vidyalaya will select candidates through an interview round. The recruitment of candidates will be done on a contractual basis for the 2022-23 session.

For details regarding education qualification and others, candidates are requested to visit the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science

Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi

Primary Teacher

Educational Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Doctor

Nurse

Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

KV UP Recruitment 2022: Interview Schedule

28 March 2022 08.00 am - TGT

28 March 2022 09.00 am - PRT Exam

28 March 2022 09.00 am - PGT

28 March 2022 10.00 pm - Counsellor

28 March 2022 12:30 pm - PRT Interview

29 March 2022 08.00 am - Doctor and Nurse

29 March 2022 09.00 am - Computer Instructor Exam

29 March 2022 09.00 am - Sports Coach

29 March 2022 10.00 am - Yoga Teacher

29 March 2022 12:30 pm - Computer Instructor Interview

Check the official notification here.

Candidates who are interested, can download the application form here.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website - no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.

