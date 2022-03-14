KVS recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for TGT, PGT and other posts; check details here
It is to be noted that the deadline to submit the application form is 22 March 2022
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has released a notification inviting applications for posts of PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counsellor, among others. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya - no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in and download the application form.
It is to be noted that candidates will have to send a filled application form through speed post/registered post/ by hand to the below address:
The Principal
Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area,
Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur -208008
The documents which are required to be send along with the application form are (from High School onwards) Experience Certificate, Marks Sheets, Diploma, Degrees.
Selection process
The Vidyalaya will select candidates through an interview round. The recruitment of candidates will be done on a contractual basis for the 2022-23 session.
For details regarding education qualification and others, candidates are requested to visit the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.
KV UP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science
- Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi
- Primary Teacher
- Educational Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Doctor
- Nurse
- Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)
KV UP Recruitment 2022: Interview Schedule
28 March 2022 08.00 am - TGT
28 March 2022 09.00 am - PRT Exam
28 March 2022 09.00 am - PGT
28 March 2022 10.00 pm - Counsellor
28 March 2022 12:30 pm - PRT Interview
29 March 2022 08.00 am - Doctor and Nurse
29 March 2022 09.00 am - Computer Instructor Exam
29 March 2022 09.00 am - Sports Coach
29 March 2022 10.00 am - Yoga Teacher
29 March 2022 12:30 pm - Computer Instructor Interview
Check the official notification here.
Candidates who are interested, can download the application form here.
For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website - no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.
