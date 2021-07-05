KVS Class 1 admissions 2021: Third list released, check kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in for details

The list will also be available on the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas’s regional respective websites

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third list for Class 1 admissions today, 5 July. Parents and guardians, who were waiting for the admission list, can visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in to access it.

The list will also be available on the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas’s regional respective websites. For the unversed, the first and the second admission lists were released on 23 and 30 June. KVS would release the provisional list and waitlist of registered candidates only if seats are available.

Parents or guardians can check the third list by following these simple steps:

- Go to the respective KV website or visit https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html

- Search and click on the designated link to check lottery results on the homepage

- As a new page opens, parents or guardians will have to enter login codes, date of birth of the child, and registered mobile number along with a captcha code in the end

- Click on submit and then check KVS 3rd list 2021 for Class 1 admissions

- Parents can download and print the selection list for future reference or use

Click here for the direct link.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep a check on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in for more updates and information related to this year’s admission process.

KVS is known for giving priority to children and grandchildren of working, retired government employees, and defence personnel.

For KVS Class 1 admission, the following documents are required: certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, proof of residence, a certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees, for grandchildren of members of Parliament - proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them, caste certificate, if applicable.