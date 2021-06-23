KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: First allotment list set to release today; visit kvsangathan.nic.in for details

Parents and guardians should note that if the seats remain vacant, then a second list will be released on 30 June and the third list will be released on 5 July, respectively

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to release the Class 1 admission list today (Wednesday 23 June), as per the latest notice available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The lists would be prepared and released by Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites.

The notice reads, “The new date of draw of lots for Admission in Class - I is now revised to 23rd June 2021 (Wednesday)”.

Parents and guardians should note that if the seats remain vacant, then a second list will be released on 30 June and the third list will be released on 5 July, respectively.

Parents or guardians can follow these simple steps to check the admission list:

Step 1: Go to the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya website

Step 2: Search and click on the list that is published on the homepage or else find it under the admission section

Step 3: As the opens, check for the name of your child or ward

Step 4: Save a copy. If required, take a printout

After checking on the list, parents will require the following set of documents to register their kids for Class 1 admissions:

- age proof certificate

- Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL certificate

- proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Honourable Member of Parliament or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees

- proof of relationship of either of child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired)

- service certificate showing the number of transfers

- certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees and proof of residence

Out of the total available seats, 25 percent will be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent will be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 percent shall be reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 27 percent seats reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC).

Meanwhile, the admission process for Class 2 onwards will be conducted from 25 to 30 June. Parents and guardians are advised to keep on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in for more updates and information related to the KVS admission process.