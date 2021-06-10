KVS Admissions 2021: Class 1 provisional list to be issued on 23 June, check details at kvsangathan.nic.in
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced a new date for Class 1 admissions. According to the latest update, the provisional select list for Class 1 admissions will be released on 23 June. Previously, the list was scheduled to release on 23 April but got postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Parents and guardians, who have applied for the admission of their children, can check the official notice by visiting the website: kvsangathan.nic.in.
The KVS notice reads, “List of children registered, list to eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on School’s NoticeBoard”.
If any of the dates happen to be a public holiday, then the next working day shall be treated as opening or closing dates, the notice notifies.
As per the revised schedule, the first list will be announced on 23 June, the second list will release on 30 June and the third list will release on 5 July (if seats remain vacant). Meanwhile, the declaration of the provisional list of candidates as per priority service category (for unreserved seats) will be released from 2 to 6 July.
Along with Class 1, the sangathan has also released the revised schedule for Class 2 admissions. Parents should note that the declaration of the list for candidates of Class 2 onwards will be on 24 June. While the admission for Class 2 will be conducted from 25 to 30 June.
Parents and guardians can check the results of admission with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS for declaration of admission results.
Also, for more updates and information, candidates can keep a check on the official site of KVS kvsangathan.nic.in.
As per the admission guidelines, 25 percent of seats shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 27 percent seats are for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates.
