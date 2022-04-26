KVS Admissions 2022-23: Revised guidelines released at kvsangathan.nic.in, check notice here

Candidates should note, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 11, provided the student is seeking admission in the same year of clearing Class 10 exam.

The revised guidelines for admission to the Kendriya Vidyalayas has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for Classes 1 to 12. Parents, guardians and students can check the new guidelines by visiting the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice, a child must be at least 6 years old as of 31 March for getting admitted to Class 1 in KVS. They should also not be more than 8 years of age as on 31 March. According to KVS admissions 2022-23 guidelines, “Child born on April 1 should also be considered.”

A complete age limit for KVS Classes 1 to 10 has been printed on the revised schedule. Candidates should note that there is no age restriction/bar for admission to Class 11, provided the student is seeking admission in the same year of passing the Class 10 exam.

“There will be no upper and lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI,” the official notice reads.

Find official notification here.

Further in the statement, the Sangathan has informed that an age relaxation of upto 2 years can be given on the maximum age limit in the case of differently-abled children. This relaxation can be given by the principal of the concerned school.

A total of 15 percent of seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Caste students while 7.5 percent are kept for Scheduled Tribes. A total of 27 percent of seats have been reserved for Other Backward Classes non-creamy layer students.

For KVS Class 11 admission, those students who are studying in other boards such as ICSE, NIOS, or state boards will be considered only if vacancies exist. For fresh/new admission to Classes 10 and 12, candidates of other schools will only be considered based on the availability of seats.

