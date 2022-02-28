KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 registration begins at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, check details here

Parents are requested not to submit numerous applications for the same child to the same Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has initiated the registration process for admissions to Class 1 for various KVS schools across the country.

Parents can submit the applications on behalf of their children through the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS admission 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit KVS’s official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for KVS admission 2022

Step 3: Register and then login to the admission application portal

Step 4: Fill the KVS admission 2022 application form and upload the requested documents

Step 5: Download the KVS admission 2022 application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS admission 2022.

Parents must note that the registration process for Class 1 admission will end on 21 March, 2022. The minimum age of student for admission to Class 1 is 6 years.

The initial admission list for Class 1 will be announced on 25 March, 2022. The second and third lists will be released on 1 and 8 April, respectively, if seats remain vacant after the first list.

Parents are requested not to submit numerous applications for the same child to the same Vidyalaya. If a parent submits multiple registration forms for the same child at the same KVS school, only the last application will be considered in the admission process.

KVS admission 2022: Important documents

Birth certificate of the child

Photograph of the child

Proof of relationship for grandchildren of PSU employees, KVS employees and Members of Parliament.

Category certificate Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe / EWS / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer ) / EWS / BPL category, if applicable

Retirement certificate for uniformed Defence employees

Residence proof of the child

View the detailed admission schedule here.

For more details, parents are advised to visit the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

