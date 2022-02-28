India

KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 registration begins at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, check details here

Parents are requested not to submit numerous applications for the same child to the same Vidyalaya

FP Trending February 28, 2022 14:34:11 IST
Representational image. Reuters

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has initiated the registration process for admissions to Class 1 for various KVS schools across the country.

Parents can submit the applications on behalf of their children through the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS admission 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit KVS’s official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for KVS admission 2022

Step 3: Register and then login to the admission application portal

Step 4: Fill the KVS admission 2022 application form and upload the requested documents

Step 5: Download the KVS admission 2022 application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS admission 2022.

Parents must note that the registration process for Class 1 admission will end on 21 March, 2022. The minimum age of student for admission to Class 1 is 6 years.

The initial admission list for Class 1 will be announced on 25 March, 2022. The second and third lists will be released on 1 and 8 April, respectively, if seats remain vacant after the first list.

Parents are requested not to submit numerous applications for the same child to the same Vidyalaya. If a parent submits multiple registration forms for the same child at the same KVS school, only the last application will be considered in the admission process.

KVS admission 2022: Important documents

  • Birth certificate of the child
  • Photograph of the child
  • Proof of relationship for grandchildren of PSU employees, KVS employees and Members of Parliament.
  • Category certificate Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe / EWS / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer ) / EWS / BPL category, if applicable
  • Retirement certificate for uniformed Defence employees
  • Residence proof of the child

View the detailed admission schedule here.

For more details, parents are advised to visit the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
Updated Date: February 28, 2022 14:34:11 IST

