KVS Admission 2022: Class 1 registration begins at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, check details here
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has initiated the registration process for admissions to Class 1 for various KVS schools across the country.
Parents can submit the applications on behalf of their children through the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
KVS admission 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit KVS’s official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for KVS admission 2022
Step 3: Register and then login to the admission application portal
Step 4: Fill the KVS admission 2022 application form and upload the requested documents
Step 5: Download the KVS admission 2022 application form for future reference
Here’s the direct link to apply for KVS admission 2022.
Parents must note that the registration process for Class 1 admission will end on 21 March, 2022. The minimum age of student for admission to Class 1 is 6 years.
The initial admission list for Class 1 will be announced on 25 March, 2022. The second and third lists will be released on 1 and 8 April, respectively, if seats remain vacant after the first list.
Parents are requested not to submit numerous applications for the same child to the same Vidyalaya. If a parent submits multiple registration forms for the same child at the same KVS school, only the last application will be considered in the admission process.
KVS admission 2022: Important documents
- Birth certificate of the child
- Photograph of the child
- Proof of relationship for grandchildren of PSU employees, KVS employees and Members of Parliament.
- Category certificate Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe / EWS / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer ) / EWS / BPL category, if applicable
- Retirement certificate for uniformed Defence employees
- Residence proof of the child
View the detailed admission schedule here.
For more details, parents are advised to visit the official website of KVS - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
