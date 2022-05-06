Why Kunal Kamra is in trouble over the video of Modi and Indian-origin boy’s interaction in Germany

Kunal Kamra posted an edited video of the viral interaction between a seven-year-old and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian replaced the patriotic song that the boy sang with the one on inflation and it has now caught the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Comic Kunal Kamra is at it again. In an attempt to target the prime minister, the vociferous critic of Narendra Modi, also landed up mocking a child. Kamra posted an edited video of the interaction between Modi and the seven-year-old boy in Berlin. He replaced the song the boy had sung, “Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat”, with another, “Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain” from the 2010 movie Peepli Live, taking a dig at the PM over rising inflation in the country.

“Now who did this,” Kamra captioned the post in his trademark style. However, the “Mehengayi” video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

Kamra may have gone too far with his satire this time around. Not only has he angered Modi’s millions of supporters but also the father of the boy. That’s now all; even the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has stepped in.

The original video went viral as the boy sang for the prime minister. A smiling Modi can be seen enjoying the song and then praising the boy. “Wah! Badhiya,” the PM said.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Calling Kamra “trash”, Ganesh Pol, the father of the child, tweeted, “He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes.”

He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes https://t.co/ECnBFSIWkI — GANESH POL (@polganesh) May 4, 2022

Kamra, of course, is not the one to keep quiet. Tagging Pol, he said that the original video was in the public domain and his son was not a target. “The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also,” he tweeted.

The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. - https://t.co/xlFvVbmQ0n The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also ✌✌✌ https://t.co/aKnVk9lDSR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022

Many Twitter users were enraged over the video, some even calling for the comedian’s arrest and others saying that the video could impact the child.

Journalist Abhijit Majumder wrote on Twitter that the morphed video would “expose that child to ridicule”.

A 7-year-old recited something nice for the PM.

Because of your psychotic hatred for Modi, you morph that, expose that child to ridicule, and leave that video on the internet to traumatise him more around friends, in school, everywhere.

Think, Kunal. https://t.co/GXgqG3vPzr — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 5, 2022

Actor Swaroop Rawal said mocking the boy was child rights abuse. “Article 19 of the UNCRC makes it clear that children have the basic human right to dignity,” he tweeted.

This is a Child Rights abuse; Abuse is not just physical; words & actions can inflict deep, lasting wounds. Article 19 of the UNCRC makes it clear that children have the basic human right to dignity. This means they have the right to be protected from violence. @NCPCR_ — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) May 5, 2022

Taking on those who demanded that Kamra should be put behind bars, he tweeted, "The father is guiding the child towards demo singing to PM while everyone has cameras rolling & footage shared on social media, PM got the kid in public domain not me. I just made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear...”

The father is guiding the child towards demo singing to PM while everyone has cameras rolling & footage shared on social media, PM got the kid in public domain not me. I just made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear… https://t.co/XgNe1GZbhe — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022

After the outrage, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights intervened. It asked Twitter to take down the post and initiate action against Kamra. It said in a notice that “using minors for propagating political ideologies is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021”. Such videos could be “harmful and detrimental” to the well-being of children, it added.

The Commission has demanded an action taken report should be submitted to it within seven days.

Kamra, meanwhile, continues to be defiant, taking on trolls, but he expressed surprise that the NCPCR has taken action against him over a meme.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights must act for on me for a MEME, that I said who did this for.

https://t.co/l4JdJUWqr3 pic.twitter.com/5D5fOW1fce — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022





