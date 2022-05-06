India

Why Kunal Kamra is in trouble over the video of Modi and Indian-origin boy’s interaction in Germany

Kunal Kamra posted an edited video of the viral interaction between a seven-year-old and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian replaced the patriotic song that the boy sang with the one on inflation and it has now caught the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

FP Explainers May 06, 2022 10:54:59 IST
Comic Kunal Kamra is at it again. In an attempt to target the prime minister, the vociferous critic of Narendra Modi, also landed up mocking a child. Kamra posted an edited video of the interaction between Modi and the seven-year-old boy in Berlin. He replaced the song the boy had sung, “Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat”, with another, “Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain” from the 2010 movie Peepli Live, taking a dig at the PM over rising inflation in the country.

“Now who did this,” Kamra captioned the post in his trademark style. However, the “Mehengayi” video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

Kamra may have gone too far with his satire this time around. Not only has he angered Modi’s millions of supporters but also the father of the boy. That’s now all; even the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has stepped in.

The original video went viral as the boy sang for the prime minister. A smiling Modi can be seen enjoying the song and then praising the boy. “Wah! Badhiya,” the PM said.

Calling Kamra “trash”, Ganesh Pol, the father of the child, tweeted, “He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes.”

Kamra, of course, is not the one to keep quiet. Tagging Pol, he said that the original video was in the public domain and his son was not a target. “The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also,” he tweeted.

Many Twitter users were enraged over the video, some even calling for the comedian’s arrest and others saying that the video could impact the child.

Journalist Abhijit Majumder wrote on Twitter that the morphed video would “expose that child to ridicule”.

Actor Swaroop Rawal said mocking the boy was child rights abuse. “Article 19 of the UNCRC makes it clear that children have the basic human right to dignity,” he tweeted.

Taking on those who demanded that Kamra should be put behind bars, he tweeted, "The father is guiding the child towards demo singing to PM while everyone has cameras rolling & footage shared on social media, PM got the kid in public domain not me. I just made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear...”

After the outrage, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights intervened. It asked Twitter to take down the post and initiate action against Kamra. It said in a notice that “using minors for propagating political ideologies is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021”. Such videos could be “harmful and detrimental” to the well-being of children, it added.

The Commission has demanded an action taken report should be submitted to it within seven days.

Kamra, meanwhile, continues to be defiant, taking on trolls, but he expressed surprise that the NCPCR has taken action against him over a meme.



With inputs from agencies

