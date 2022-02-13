Kumbha Sankranti 2022: Date, time, significance and rituals of this auspicious Hindu festival

The festival of Kumbha Sankranti holds great importance among Hindus and they pray for good health, knowledge and prosperity on this day

Kumbha Sankranti is observed on the day when the Sun is in the transit period from Makar Rashi (Capricorn) to Kumbh Rashi (Aquarius). The day marks the beginning of the eleventh month of the Hindu solar calendar. It is believed that the Sun transits from one zodiac to another, changing its position every month to complete the yearly cycle. Hence, the day for Kumbha Sankranti varies according to the Sun’s position. This year, the auspicious festival is being celebrated on 13 February, Sunday.

Auspicious Timings for Kumbh Sankranti 2022

Sankranti Occasion – 03:32 AM

Sunrise – 07:04 AM

Sunset – 06:17 PM

Punya Kaal Muhurta – 07:04 AM to 12:41 PM

Maha Puya Kaal Muhurta – 07:04 AM to 08:56 AM

Significance

The festival of Kumbha Sankranti holds great importance among Hindus. Devotees pray for good health, knowledge and prosperity on this day. One of the world’s largest fair known as the Kumbha Mela is also held 4 times over 12 years to mark Kumbha Sankranti.

Worshippers go to cities of Haridwar, Nasik, Ujjain and Allahabad to take a dip in the holy river. Devotees bathe in the holy water of the Ganges in order to free themselves of all sins and achieve Moksha. Many worshippers also take a dip in the sacred river of Shipra, Godavari and Yamuna for the removal of their sins. It is believed that devotees attain happiness, prosperity luck, and salvation by taking a holy bath in these sacred rivers.

Kumbha Sankranti also holds significance in West Bengal and is considered as the beginning of the Falgun month. According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival is known as Masi Masam.

Rituals and Celebrations

Worshippers wake up early, take a bath and offer prayers to the Sun God on this occasion. Devotees then proceed to take a dip in the holy river and seek blessings from the Sun God while praying for good luck and prosperity. The holy bath is believed to wash away sins of birth and helps devotees attain salvation.

Offerings are also given to cows and activities of Dan-Punya i.e. donation are carried out on Kumbha Sankranti. Food, clothes and other necessities are donated by devotees to Brahmin Pandits and to the poor on the occasion of Kumbha Sankranti.

