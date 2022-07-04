Kumar Sashti 2022: Find date, timing, puja vidhi and significance

As per the Hindu calendar, Kumar Sashti is observed on the Sashti Tithi (sixth day) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadh. Devotees believe that on this auspicious day, Lord Kartikeya came down on earth to defeat demons and uphold Dharma

Kumar Sashti is an important Hindu festival that is solely dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. It is the birth anniversary of Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is popularly observed among Tamil Hindus, who also address Lord Kartikeya with the names Lord Skanda, Kumar, Murugan, and Subramanya.

As per the Hindu calendar, Kumar Sashti is observed on the Sashti Tithi (sixth day) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadh. Devotees believe that on this auspicious day, Lord Kartikeya came down on earth to defeat demons and uphold Dharma.

This year, Kumar Sashti will be celebrated on 4 July in different parts of the country. Kumar Sashti is very significant in western parts of India, as well as neighbouring country Nepal.

Puja Vidhi and Timings:

The Sashti Tithi begins on 4 July at 6:33 pm and ends on 5 July at 7:29 pm. According to the Hindu Panchang, when Panchami Tithi concludes and Sashti Tithi commences between sunrise and sunset, it is known as Skanda Sashti.

Rituals to follow:

In the Tamil Hindu community, Lord Kartikeya is known as Murugan. To make the day special, devotees follow a set of rules:

-They wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

-They worship Lord Kartikeya by lighting a lamp, incense sticks and offering flowers; they also offer sandalwood paste and Kumkum during the puja.

-Many observe a fast for the whole day and break it only after the puja is over.

-Some even visit temples of Lord Skanda or Murugan.

Lord Murugan is considered to be the younger brother of Lord Ganesha in the southern part of the country, while he is considered to be the elder brother of Lord Ganesha in the northern part of the nation.

Significance:

Lord Kartikeya was born to defeat demons, that is why he is known as the destroyer of demons and Commander of the Devsena (Army of the Devas). Those observing the Kumar Sashti vrat, seek blessing from him to end all their sorrows and fulfil their wishes in a fruitful way.

