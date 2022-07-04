Kullu bus accident: 12 dead as bus falls into gorge; CM orders magisterial enquiry, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

A private bus with about 15 people on board was on its way to Kullu from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road around 8.30 am on Monday

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased in the Kullu bus accident. Chief minister Jairam Thakur has ordered for magisterial enquiry into the bus accident in which 12 people, including school and college students, died and three others injured.

"Spoke with DC Kullu and others in administration. Despite efforts 12 could not be saved. Families of deceased will be given total of Rs 5 lakh each. Those injured will be given best treatment. Orders for magisterial enquiry given," the chief minister said.

Talking to reporters from the spot of the bus accident, CM Jairam Thakur said, "The bus was trying to overtake some boulders which were on road due to rains last night. It lost control and fell down. Impact of the fall was big as cliff was too steep. Those deceased include a school & a college student: CM Jairam Thakur.

Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district where a private bus rolled off a cliff at around 8 am this morning. At least 10 dead, numbers expected to rise.

NDRF team which was called in for rescue operation. Shekhar Chauhan, NDRF said: "As per the information so far, three people are probably injured. 12 people died. We reached from Solang Valley as soon as we received the information. There will be a final search to rescue any remaining victims."

The deceased have been identified as Tanu, Prem Chand, Fateh Chand, Anita Devi, Susheel Kumar, Khim Dasi, Roshi Devi, Parvati Devi, Jhablu Devi, Amit Kumar Rajak, Aaksh and Rakhi Maya.

Injured Mahender Singh, Sanjay Kumar and bus conductor Gopal have been admitted to the Kullu regional hospital for treatment.

News agency ANI quoted dead Jhablu Devi's brother-in-law Tej Prakash alleging callous attitude on the part of the authorities in rescuing the victims. "It took almost three hours to take Jhablu Devi from the accident site to the hospital. Had the administration acted swiftly, some lives could have been saved," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life in the Kullu bus accident. He has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Himachal Pradesh Governor wished for peace to the departed souls and also wished for early recovery of the injured over Kullu bus incident.

With inputs from PTI

