KU Degree Result 2019: Kakatiya University Warangal releases UG, PG, Engineering results, candidates can check the same on kuexams.org

KU Degree Result 2019 | The Kakatiya University (KU) Warangal declared the result of exams for the undergraduate degree, postgraduate and engineering courses on the official university website.

The university has released the results for the BA, BCom and BSc programmes. Candidates who want to check their results can go to their official website — kuexams.org

The results are for all the annual semester exams for BA, BSc, LLB, LLM, BPharm, MBA, MCA, BTech and other courses offered at Kakatiya University.

Here are the steps to check the Kakatiya University results for UG/PG/Engineering examinations:

Step 1: Open the official website — kuexams.org — and click on the relevant UG/PG/Engineering link on the bottom of the page

Step 2: Or click on 'View More' to see more results

Step 3: Click on the relevant link and enter your hall ticket number and click 'Submit'

Step 4: View results as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future purposes

About Kakatiya University —

The Kakatiya University was established on 19 August, 1976 to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana people for higher education.

The founding of the University was a historic event in the sense that it bought about a new era of higher education for the state. The erstwhile Post-Graduate Centre of Osmania University was upgraded and named Kakatiya University.

The development of the university over the years has been gradual. It was initially accredited with B+ grade by the NAAC in 2002 but reaccredited with A grade in 2008.