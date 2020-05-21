KTU releases exam schedule for various courses; B.Tech eighth semester examination to be held from 1 July

KTU exam schedule | APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced that the B.Tech eighth semester regular and supplementary exams will commence from 1 July.

The semester 7 honours and MBA T5 exams would be held on 26 June. These two exams were slated to be conducted on 16 March, but had to be deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The semester 8 exam will take place on 29 June. Semester 8 students, who cannot take the exam on 29 June due to genuine reasons, will be given another chance in October.

The KTU has decided to reduce the duration of the exam from three hours to two hours and fifteen minutes. There will be on change in the exam pattern, except the total marks. The total exam marks will be reduced to 70.

The exams will be held in two sessions – one begins from 10.15 am and the other from 2.15 pm. For the first shift, students are advised to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am, while for the second session, they should arrive by 1.30 pm.

The university has assured “all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams.”

The revaluation of B.Tech semester 7 supplementary exams would take place on 27, 28 and 29 May.

Teachers who have been tasked with evaluation of answer sheets can do so from their home.

The university postponed all exams in March and asked students to treat the period from 12 March to 31 March as study leave as it had planned not to provide extra time for the preparations.

“Since many of our final-year students are already campus placed, they are expected to report in the selected organizations before the end of August 2020," the university authorities said, explaining the reason for asking students to utilise this period.