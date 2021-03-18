KTET December 2020 results released; check score at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The exam is conducted as an essential qualification for teaching in Kerala schools at the lower primary, upper primary and high school level

The result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 has been declared by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The two-and-a-half-hour long examination was conducted on 9 and 17 January, 2021.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED’

Step 3: Select category, enter roll number and date of birth. Click on ‘Check Results’

Step 4: You can then check the result and download the file

Step 5: Take a print out of the result page and keep it safely for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link here to check the KTET December 2020 result.

According to shiksha.com, KTET December 2020 final answer key was released on 11 March.

The exam is conducted as an essential qualification for teaching in Kerala schools at the lower primary, upper primary and high school level.

The selection of teachers from four categories are made through KTET namely, Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV. The first one is for teachers of the lower primary category, Category II is for upper primary teachers, Category III is for high school classes and the last one is for language teachers.

The exam was conducted in an offline mode in two shifts. The applications for KTET December 2020 were accepted from 19 November to 28 November. The admit cards were available for the candidates from 1 January.