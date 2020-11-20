Kerala TET 2020 registration begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in, enroll by 27 November

Candidates applying for the post of teacher in upper primary classes should possess a graduation degree and a 2-year DED/TTC or one year BEd degree

Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 registration has started by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Eligible and willing candidates can apply at ktet.kerala.gov.in by 27 November.

According to a report by India.com, Kerala TET 2020 will be conducted on 28 and 29 December. The admit card for the exam will be available for download on 19 December.

Candidates applying for the post of teacher in lower primary classes should have qualified higher secondary/ senior secondary or its equivalent exam with at least 45 percent marks.

Those applying to teach in upper primary classes should possess a graduation degree and a 2-year diploma in elementary education/Trained Teachers' Certificate (TTC) or one year Bachelor in Education (BEd).

A report by Times Now said that candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 250 to register. The payment of fees should be made online.

Kerala TET 2020 will be held in two shifts — from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Kerala TET 2020 paper will be objective type and have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be four options with each question and candidates will have to select the correct answer.

Steps to apply for Kerala TET 2020:

Step 1: Go to Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "New Registration December 2020".

Step 3: Read the instructions and procedure before filling the application form.

Step 4: Enter all the details correctly and upload the scanned copy of the photograph and other documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Candidates can visit the link to register for Kerala TET 2020 directly by copying the URL (https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/Registration/exam_registration_instructions.php) and pasting it on the address bar of the web browser and pressing enter.