KTET assesses candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in lower primary, upper primary, and high school levels in Kerala.

The registration for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 will end tomorrow on Sunday, 23 May. Candidates who are interested in applying for the examination can visit the official website https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/ to submit their application.

As per the official notification, the registration process started on 28 April and will continue till 23 May. Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION MAY 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open. Certify the information and click on ‘Click here to New Registration’

Step 4: On the new page, fill in details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once the application form is submitted, download it

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/Registration/exam_registration_instructions.php

The date for the KTET 2021 exam will be announced soon. Admit cards will also be released on the website (ktet.kerala.gov.in). A date for the release of hall tickets will be notified later.

The fee for candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories is Rs 500. Applicants who are from the SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. The payment can be made online through net banking, credit, or debit card.

The last date to apply for the exam was previously 6 May but it got extended earlier this month.

The KTET assesses candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in lower primary, upper primary, and high school levels in Kerala.