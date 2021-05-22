KTET 2021: Application window closes tomorrow; check steps to apply on ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET assesses candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in lower primary, upper primary, and high school levels in Kerala.
The registration for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 will end tomorrow on Sunday, 23 May. Candidates who are interested in applying for the examination can visit the official website https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/ to submit their application.
As per the official notification, the registration process started on 28 April and will continue till 23 May. Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the exam:
Step 1: Visit the website https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION MAY 2021’
Step 3: A new page will open. Certify the information and click on ‘Click here to New Registration’
Step 4: On the new page, fill in details and click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Once the application form is submitted, download it
Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference
Here’s the direct link: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/Registration/exam_registration_instructions.php
The date for the KTET 2021 exam will be announced soon. Admit cards will also be released on the website (ktet.kerala.gov.in). A date for the release of hall tickets will be notified later.
The fee for candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories is Rs 500. Applicants who are from the SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. The payment can be made online through net banking, credit, or debit card.
The last date to apply for the exam was previously 6 May but it got extended earlier this month.
The KTET assesses candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in lower primary, upper primary, and high school levels in Kerala.
also read
KTET May 2021: Registration date extended to 23 May; apply at ktet.kerala.gov.in
For general and OBC candidates, the fee is Rs 500, while students belonging to SC and ST categories will have to pay an amount of Rs 250
Kerala KTET 2021: Application process to begin from 28 April, check ktet.kerala.gov.in
Once the registration window opens, candidates can apply for the exam on or before 6 May
Kerala KTET 2021: Registrations begin at ktet.kerala.gov.in; check steps to apply here
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for the latest updates in this regard.