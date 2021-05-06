For general and OBC candidates, the fee is Rs 500, while students belonging to SC and ST categories will have to pay an amount of Rs 250

The last date to register for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 has been extended till 23 May, as per the latest notice on official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. The date of the examination has not been announced yet.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the website - ktet.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

3. Read all the instructions carefully

4. Select the category you want to apply for and register yourself

5. After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

6. Upload scanned photograph in jpeg/jpg format and pay the fee

7. Verify the details and submit the form

8. Save a copy. Take a printout, if required

Candidates who want to apply for more than one category need to submit only one application form.

Eligibility Criteria:

For lower primary classes: A candidate must have passed the Class 12 or intermediate examination with at least 45 percent marks from a recognised education board

For upper primary classes: A candidate must have a BA, BCom, or any other Bachelor's degree from a recognised board

High school teacher: Candidates must possess a graduation degree with a minimum of 45 percent marks along with a BEd degree from a recognised University or equivalent

High school class teacher: Candidates must have a certificate/ diploma/ degree in teaching any subject approved by varsities/ NCTE/ Board of examination/ Government of Kerala

For General and OBC candidates, the fee is Rs 500 while for students belonging to SC, ST category, the amount is Rs 250.