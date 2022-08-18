Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, history and puja vidhi

Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year marks the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It will be observed on 18 August (Thursday) and 19 August (Friday).

Janmashtami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is grandly observed in several parts of the country with great enthusiasm and zeal. This year marks the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. He is believed to be the eighth avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ardent devotees observe a fast on this special day and abstain from consuming grains until sunrise next day. This festival is marked with great enthusiasm in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura which is said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. During this festival, events like Dahi handi are held in various regions. Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, and Sree Jayanthi.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on 18 August (Thursday) and 19 August (Friday) this year. As per Drikpanchang, the Ashtami tithi starts at 9:20 pm on 18 August and ends at 10:59 pm the following day.

The history behind Janmashtami:

Lord Krishna was Vasudeva and Devaki’s son. He was born when Mathura was ruled by his uncle Kansa. Kansa was a tyrannical ruler. He wanted to kill his sister’s children as a prophecy stated that the couple’s eighth son would cause Kansa's downfall and end up killing him in the future. Kansa then imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their children. The night Krishna was born, the entire palace went into a deep slumber. Following this, Vasudeva rescued the baby and gave it to Nanda and Yashodha in Vrindavan. Vasudeva then returned to the palace with a newborn baby girl and handed her to Kansa. Krishna then grew up and eventually killed his uncle.

Puja Vidhi:

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees observe a fast for the whole day. An idol of Lord Krishna in his Laddo Gopal avatar is placed in a cradle for worship. It is believed that Lord Krishna loves butter and milk so, on this day, devotees offer the idol a lot of dishes made with milk and butter.

Devotees perform bhajan and kirtan to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. They also dress up their little children as Radha and Krishna to seek blessings from the god. Devotees break their fast after the sacred puja ends, and then consume the prasad.

