Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura District Court rules suit to remove Shahi Idgah Masjid is maintainable
Right to sue of the plaintiff will stand restored, stated the Mathura District Court
Mathura: A court here on Thursday stated that the suit to remove the Mathura Shahi Idgah Masjid on the ground that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land is maintainable.
According to Bar and Bench, District Judge Rajeev Bharti overturned a civil court order dismissing the suit. "Right to sue of the plaintiff will stand restored. Case will be restored at its original number," the Court ordered.
Earlier, the civil court dismissed the suit on 30 September, 2020 citing the bar on admitting the case under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The decision was later appealed before the Mathura District Court.
The order came in a revision plea filed by Hindu deities Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through next of friends Ranjana Agnihotri and others challenging the dismissal order, the Bar and Bench report stated.
The suit was moved to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid on grounds that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land.
