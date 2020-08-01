KPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 1,788 Group A, B & C posts by 19 September

Those above 18 and below 35 years of age can apply for the jobs. For a few posts the maximum age limit is 50 years.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 | The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts on its website.

According to a report by Careers 360, the application process will commence on 20 August and will be on till 19 September.

There are a total of 1,788 vacancies of assistant engineers and junior engineers, non-technical posts and Group A, B and C (technical) posts.

Those above 18 and below 35 years of age can apply for the jobs. For a few posts the maximum age limit is 50 years.

Those applying for general category should pay an application fee of Rs 600. Candidates for 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B category will have to pay Rs 300. For ex-servicemen the application fee is Rs 50. There is no fee for SC/ST, physically handicapped categories.

Of the total 990 engineer posts, 660 vacancies are for Group B, Assistant Engineer (Grade-I) (Civil), while 330 vacancies for Group C, Junior Engineer (Civil), Jagran Josh reported.

Candidates selected for the assistant engineer posts will be receiving a salary between Rs 43,100 and Rs 83,900. Those finalised for junior engineer posts will be getting salary in the band of Rs 33,450 to Rs 62,500.

Steps to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website kpsc.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll and at the end of the table, press on the tab ‘Apply online for various notifications’

Step 3: The direct link will be available on the new page, clicking on which the candidates can apply for various posts

Step 4: Enter all the required details and submit documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and click submit