Over the past few years, India has clearly intrigued Western nations, welcoming foreign tourists in large numbers from across the globe. Considering the growing rate of foreign tourists flocking to India every year, it has become quite common to see them almost at every popular destination. From visiting popular tourist spots to enjoying the Indian culture, food, festivals and interacting with the locals, foreigners often get indulged way too deeper into our culture.

While many take back fond memories of Indian culture, heritage, food and the warm reception, some also manage to adopt our language during their stay. One such incident recently grabbed the internet’s attention where a Korean man can be seen speaking fluent Hindi, that too with a Bihari accent that is on-point!

Shared on Instagram by a content creator named Prashant Kumar, the video shows the duo getting candid as they talk over several topics and tour Patna. The user who seemed to have befriended the Korean man named Charlie, goes to explore several places, including a ‘meal’ (fair) where they can be seen enjoying rides.

As the two interact in Hindi throughout the video, Charlie can be heard talking about how he visited Bihar after so many years and realised that Patna had gone through a complete transformation. As they enjoy a bike ride around the city, the Korean man also expressed his amusement at the views of Patna.

The man’s fluent Hindi with a Bihari touch to it seems so flawless that it will definitely leave you impressed.

The user has shared several videos in bits and pieces with the title “Korean Boy Bihari Accent.” Social media users while reacting to the video posted comments like “But why do you travel only in Bihar come to Gujarat?”, “Mast ho yaar (It’s awesome)”, “Gajab bhojpuri bol rahe ho aap (You are speaking amazing Bhojpuri)”, “Accent on Point”, “Such a lively spirit, all love”, etc.

Shared two days back, the video has garnered thousands of views on Instagram along with over 9,000 likes and several comments.

