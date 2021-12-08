Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo awarded 57th Jnanpith Award 2022; all you need to know about him

Mauzo's short stories were well-received by Konkani readers and were also published in many national magazines and anthologies. His works have been translated into several Indian languages throughout the years

Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo was awarded the 57th Jnanpith award 2022 on Tuesday, 7 December. The 77-year-old writer was conferred with the country’s highest literary award for his “outstanding contribution to literature”.

The writer said that while he was elated to be conferred with the honour, he felt that there were many other writers also deserved the award. According to Indian Express, the 77-year-old stated that he accepted the award “with humility on behalf of my fellow writers”.

Mauzo, who is based in Goa’s Majorda, is a novelist, short story writer and columnist. Born in Majorda on 1 August, 1944, he later moved to Mumbai for further studies. Mauzo graduated from the RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics in the city.

He joined the National Cadet Corps and soon began taking up literary pursuits. His short stories were well-received by Konkani readers and were also published in many national magazines and anthologies.

Mauzo’s works have been translated into several Indian languages throughout the years.

In 1983, he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in his debut novel Karmelin. Apart from that, his famous books include Tsunami Simon and Teresa’s Man and Other Stories from Goa. Some of his works have been translated into French, English and Portuguese as well.

Mauzo has also been the co-curator and co-founder of the Goa Arts and Literature Festival, which began in 2010. He has also written screenplays for films like the 2004 movie Aleesha, which won him the Best Screenplay Award at the Goa Film Festival.

His milestone comes in the 60th year of liberation of Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. The 77-year-old writer is also second Konkani writer to win the Jnanpith Award. The first Konkani writer to win the literary award was Ravindra Kelekar in 2006.

The 56th Jnanpith Award 2021 was awarded to Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan Jr. The 90-year-old is the third Assamese writer to win the coveted literary award. The poet is well-known for his works Kobita, Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi and Gulapi Jamur Lagna.

