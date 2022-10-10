Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumder detained on way to Mominpur, Ekbalpur

Kolkata: The chief of the West Bengal unit of the BJP was taken into custody by the police following the communal riots in the Mominpur and Ekbalpur areas of Kolkata on SUnday night.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder was stopped and detained by the police while he was on his way to the affected area. He has been detained in the central lock-up at Lalbazar.

The dentention of Sukanta Majumder drew instant condemnation from the BJP.

“Shame Shame !!! In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can’t stop BJP,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted.

The Kolkata police said in a statement that 10 people have been detained for questioning. A huge number of police personnel have been deployed in the affected area.

Section 144 imposed in Mominpur, Ekbalpur

Following the communal violence on Sunday night Section 144 has been imposed in the Mominpur and Ekbalpore areas of Kolkata. As a result, gatherings of four or more people have been banned in these communally sensitive areas.

Communal violence had broken out between two communities in the adjoining areas of Mominpur and Ekbalpur of Kolkata on Sunday night. Several vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Governor of West Bengal regarding this, demanding immediate action. He has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy central forces in the violence-hit area.

Controversy over flag display

According to reports, there was communal tension in Mominpur since Saturday. A dispute reportedly started over the display of communal flags on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. Violence erupted on Sunday. Incidents of vandalism, stone pelting and bomb throwing were reported. Several vehicles were damaged.

A large number of police personnel were deployed late at night and the Ekbalpur police station area was cordoned off. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed.

Hindus being attacked: BJP

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that vehicles and shops of Hindus have been vandalized in Mominpur.

“As usual, this time also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not taking any action against those responsible and they have been given a free hand,” he tweeted.

“Hindus are migrating, their homes are being attacked in Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port. The police is watching all this silently. The situation is serious. The CM is allowing the torture against Hindus.”

