Kolkata traffic cop takes responsibility of teaching underprivileged kid, see picture here

The cop, identified as Prakash Gosh, has been teaching an eight-year-old boy on the streets of the city ever since his mother complained that he lacks interest in studies

A photo of a Kolkata traffic police educating an underprivileged child has gone viral on the internet. The cop has been identified as Prakash Gosh and he was teaching an eight-year-old boy on the streets of the city.

The picture was first shared by a local journalist followed by the Kolkata Police who took to their official Facebook handle and narrated the story. Ghosh can be seen in the photo standing by the boy, holding a stick like a teacher. On the other hand, the little one — a Class 3 kid — can be seen sitting under a tree, on a plastic sheet and dedicatedly jotting down something in his notebook.

Take a look:

According to Kolkata Police, the traffic cop is often on duty near Ballygunge ITI in south Kolkata, and spotted the boy and his mother in the area. Over time, he became familiar with the mother, who works at a roadside food stall.

As per the post's caption, the kid and his mother are homeless and she does everything to ensure that her child attends a government school. The mother harbours high hopes for her kid, believing that he will accomplish great things and make their lives better one day.

When the mother complained to Ghosh about the boy's lack of interest in studies, he offered to mentor and assist him. Since then, he has been helping the child anytime he is in the area managing traffic. The child since has improved in his studies.

