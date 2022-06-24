Kolkata to phase out trams: How the electric vehicle became the city's life line

In 1902, Kolkata was the first city to get the electric tram. The transport instantly became popular with the working class who were looking for an economical mode of travel. The West Bengal capital remains the only city in the country that still has a working tram route and a fleet of tramcars

West Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim told the Assembly on Thursday that the state government was thinking of phasing out trams from the congested routes in Kolkata. The electricity-propelled public transport will be retained for the wider stretches of the city.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, he said the government is in favour of running the environment friendly streetcar along routes such as Khidderpore-Esplanade, but not on the narrow stretches intersecting busy roads such as Rabindra Sarani, as it could lead to traffic snarls.

The Khidderpore-Esplanade is also the first and oldest route of the tram service that started in 1902.

“In parts where the tram line runs through the middle of a thoroughfare, we have no other option but to phase it out, and probably replace it with new trolley buses which will draw power from the overhead electric wires,” Hakim explained.

As the historic trains will have be seen on fewer roads soon, let’s take a look at its journey of becoming the life line of Kolkata city:

Tram enters Kolkata



Not long before the erstwhile Calcutta streets were abuzz with the movement of electric trams, horse-drawn trams hit the roads running between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat on 24 February, 1873. The horse-drawn trams were shortly discontinued due to low public demand, after which The Calcutta Tramway Company was formed in 1880.

In 1990, the electrification work for the tramway started and on 27 March, 1902 the first electric tramcar ran from Esplanade to Kidderpore.

Kolkata was the first city to get the electric tram, for which the trams were imported from England.

The transport and its route instantly became popular with the working class who were looking for an economical mode of travel.

According to The Telegraph, the popularity of this route led to the establishment of the Esplanade to Kalighat line and in turn the Kalighat Tram Depot.

The gradual rise to prosperity

With the increasing demand, multiple routes were set up over the next decade and so which connected different parts of the city.

Esplanade to Sealdah, Esplanade to Bagbazar, Howrah Station to Bandhaghat, Bowbazar Junction to BBD Bag and Ahiritola Junction to Hatibagan Junction were the most popular routes.

At one point a total of 38 routes would run in Kolkata on a daily basis. Today, the city only has seven functional routes, The Telegraph reported.

In its heyday, the trams consisted of two articulated carriages, First and Second Class, with the seating for 61 passengers.

The two major tram building firms to emerge locally were Burn of Howrah and Jessop & Company from Calcutta, as per Google Arts & Culture.

Plush interiors of the tram allowed passengers to get the taste of the city's heritage. The carriages had comfortable seats and the real privilege were the ceiling fans which were very important during summers.

The Google website says that the tram runs through the 550 DC Volt overhead wires spread throughout the route which is connected by trolley pole or pantograph. It transfers the electricity to the motors.

More modern tramcars become common

Even as several Indian cities that once had sprawling tramways abandoned the mode of transport, Kolkata continued its legacy and improved the overall infrastructure.

Still carrying the old-world charm, Kolkata trams have been done up with a modern flair. The government introduced the air-conditioned trams in 2013. Some trams also boast of a WiFi connection today.

Over the years, trams have evolved. Kolkata now sees trendy rail cars that have been done up with a modern flair but they still retain the old-world charm. In 2013, the first air-conditioned trams were introduced in the city, and some are even equipped with a WiFi connection to appeal to the city’s younger generations.

In 2014, the Smaranika Tram Museum was established at the Esplanade Tram Depot, highlighting the tram car as a heritage symbol.

The museum is a repository to the rich history of trams in Kolkata where visitors can even view the older models of tramcars on display.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.