Kolkata Municipal Corporation voting begins, TMC-BJP fight for 144 wards

The KIMC elections were due for 2020 but were postponed because of the COVID pandemic. There are a total of 144 wards in KMC that are going for polls today

Kolkata: High-stake battle is underway between BJP and TMC to gain control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the civic polls on Sunday which will decide the fate of 950 candidates.

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 pm on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on 21 December.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP have fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. When BJP this time is mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers.

All the attention this time has been drawn by TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Left and Congress who had fought the Assembly polls jointly have decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly none of the parties be it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

The matter of security for conducting the KMC elections reached the door of Calcutta High Court to Apex Court. BJP sought deployment of central forces for the KMC elections citing that they do not have trust in the state police machinery.

However, the court turned down the plea for central forces.

Following the interim order of the Calcutta High Court, KMC elections are being held this time without any central force. The State Election Commission informed that adequate security measures have been put in place. Besides Kolkata and West Bengal police, the state's armed forces are also deputed for the polling duty.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later. (ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.