Kolkata: Major fire breaks out in Tangra, situation brought under control

A fire personnel informed that one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a repairing garage in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Sunday.

A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location.

"The fire broke out at a repairing garage. A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location. The fire has been brought under control", said Sanat Kumar Mondal, Deputy Director (HQ) Fire.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, the fire personnel added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.