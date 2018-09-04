Kolkata bridge collapse LIVE updates: In wake of the bridge collapse in Kolkata, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to update about the incident. "Four NDRF teams have already reached the spot. One more team is on the way. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.
Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "I don't know what is happening. I don't know why they are hesitant to call the army." The police have confirmed one death in the Majerhat bridge collapse. Fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue operation work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble. The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said.
Visiting the site of bridge collapse in Alipore, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that the structure deserved better maintenance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in wake of the bridge collapse in Alipore. "The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," he said in the tweet.
According to the police, 15 people have been rescued and rushed to the SSKM hospital. BJP leader Mukul Roy blamed the West Bengal government for the bridge collapse in Alipore area. "They are saying beautification of city is on, but repair work of old constructions is not on her (Mamata Banerjee) mind," he said.
A portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata's Alipore area collapsed on Tuesday. Several people as well as vehicles are feared trapped in the debris.
According to reports, five people have been killed in the bridge collapse, but there is no confirmation on the toll. Rescue and clearance operations are underway, and the Kolkata Port Trust authority has been roped in to help.
Banerjee said the state government will take all measures to ensure that rescue operations go well and prioritise providing relief to the injured.
According to an eyewitness, a bus fell into a canal after the bridge collapsed with a few passengers inside, who sustained injuries.
The Garden Reach-Majerhat flyover in South Kolkata acts as a thoroughfare for people living in Behala area.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 21:00 PM
Highlights
Mamata Banerjee apprises Rajnath Singh of situation
According to ANI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in view of the Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata. She apprised him of the ground situation, and Singh assured Banerjee of providing Central assistance if needed.
BJP leader Babul Supriyo hits out at Mamata Banerjee over death toll
Lashing out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that even though several reports said that 4-5 people have died due to the bridge collapse, the TMC chief said (initially) that no casualties have taken place.
Majerhat bridge collapse extremely tragic, says Rajnath Singh
CAPF personnel reach site
Several personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces have reached the site to assist in rescue operations.
Ram Nath Kovind extends prayers to those affected by bridge collapse
In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind, "Sorry to learn of the partial collapse of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families, and with those injured in the tragic incident."
Latest toll: 1 death, 19 injured
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the one death and 19 injured in the Majerhat bridge collapse.
Input by Sayantanee Choudhury/101Reporters
CPM leader asks why TMC govt is refusing to call army for help
State health minister says reports of five deaths yet to be confirmed
West Bengal health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said she had heard about the death of five people in the Majerhat bridge collapse, but it has yet to be confirmed.
PTI
West Bengal BJP vice-president slams Mamata Banerjee govt
Hitting out at the TMC government, West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose said that the Majerhat bridge which caters to heavy traffic was "overdue in maintenance". " Why can't we take precautionary measures to avoid such a disaster," he said.
Police confirm death of one
The police have confirmed one death in the Majerhat bridge collapse. Fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue operation work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble. The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said.
PTI
At least one dead in Majerhat bridge collapse, say reports
According to unconfirmed reports, one person has died due to the bridge collapse in Kolkata's Alipore area.
Kolkata traffic haywire during peak hours; train services hit as bridge debris falls on tracks
Train services along the Circular Railway and Sealdah-Budge Budge line were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure after a portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed.
Click here to read more
West Bengal governor says bridge 'deserved better maintenance'
Speaking on the bridge collapse, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said, "There was a report on a pit here for quite some time, I don't know whether PWD noted it. PWD and railway administration had the responsibility to maintain it. The matter requires investigation."
Kolkata bridge collapse 'deeply unfortunate', says Modi
Mamata Banerjee likely to reach Kolkata tomorrow morning
According to secretariat sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likely to return from Siliguri on Wednesday morning,
Input by Alisha Rahman Sarkar/101Reporters
Terrible tragedy hit Kolkata, says BJP leader Arvind Menon
In a tweet, BJP leader Arvind Menon said, "Extremely distressing news and terrible tragedy hit Kolkata as 2 bridge collapse in less than 2.5 years."
Actor Renuka Shahane hits out at authorities
Taking to Twitter, actor Renuka Shahane said that the civic bodies in India need to "step up" and "take firm steps". "Corruption in municipal corporations is a huge issue. Also shouldn't there be some limit to the amount of digging of roads for infrastructural work? Hope there are no casualties," the actor wrote.
Kolkata Traffic Police notifies on traffic diversions
For those wanting to take northward journey, they can go use this route: Hastings > CGR > Taratala. For those who want to travel southward, they can use this diversion: DH Road > Taratala > CGR Road.
15 rescued so far
Input by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
Light rains in Alipore as rescue ops go on at site
Rains are likely to affect the operations being undertaken to rescue victims of the Majerhat bridge collapse.
3 NDRF teams at site; bridge collapsed at 4.30 pm
A part of the Majerhat bridge between Taratala and Mominpur collapsed around 4.30 pm, a fire official told IANS.
Several injured after bus fell into nullah during bridge collapse
Some of the passengers inside the bus have sustained injuries. A team of police is trying to take them out of the bus.
Input by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
Mukul Roy blames Mamata Banerjee govt
'No need to call the army'
West Bengal urban development minister Firhad Hakim, who is at the spot, said there was no need to call the army to help with the rescue operations. "This is not such a big situation that the army needs to be called in," he told reporters.
Hakim had earlier said that all those trapped had been rescued, and they would focus on initiating a technical inquiry now. "If I knew how the bridge collapsed, I would have an engineering degree," he said.
Input by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
West Bengal minister says all trapped have been rescued
Minister Firhad Hakim, who is at the spot of the Majerhat bridge collapse, said all those who were trapped have been rescued. "It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now, there are no deaths, but search operations are underway."
Nine injured shifted to SSKM hospital
Nine people who were injured in the incident have been shifted to SSKM hospital. A total of 25 people have been rescued so far. Railway services have been affected due to the bridge collapse.
The Kolkata Police commissioner is also at the spot.
Input by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
Bus carrying passengers fell into nullah, says eyewitness
Diamond Harbour Road closed for traffic
The Kolkata Traffic Police has closed traffic on Diamond Harbour Road from CGR Road.
Mamata Banerjee orders high-level probe
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, said that she has I ordered an investigation into the bridge collapse.
She further said that the state government will take all measures to ensure rescue operations are go well. She added that providing relief to the injured is the priority.
Derek O'Brien prays for those affected by tragedy
Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that disaster management teams are working in Kolkata for the rescue and relief efforts.
Alipore Road closed for traffic
The Kolkata Police Traffic Department has closed Alipore Road for traffic from Judges Court Road.
Portion of Majherhat Bridge collapses in Kolkata
Ten to twelve people are feared trapped in Kolkata after a portion of the Majherhat Bridge collapsed, according to several media reports.
20:43 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee apprises Rajnath Singh of situation
20:33 (IST)
BJP leader Babul Supriyo hits out at Mamata Banerjee over death toll
20:18 (IST)
Majerhat bridge collapse extremely tragic, says Rajnath Singh
20:11 (IST)
CAPF personnel reach site
20:07 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind extends prayers to those affected by bridge collapse
20:00 (IST)
Latest toll: 1 death, 19 injured
19:49 (IST)
CPM leader asks why TMC govt is refusing to call army for help
19:40 (IST)
State health minister says reports of five deaths yet to be confirmed
19:37 (IST)
West Bengal BJP vice-president slams Mamata Banerjee govt
19:31 (IST)
Police confirm death of one
19:27 (IST)
At least one dead in Majerhat bridge collapse, say reports
19:13 (IST)
Kolkata traffic haywire during peak hours; train services hit as bridge debris falls on tracks
19:12 (IST)
West Bengal governor says bridge 'deserved better maintenance'
19:01 (IST)
Kolkata bridge collapse 'deeply unfortunate', says Modi
18:59 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee likely to reach Kolkata tomorrow morning
18:57 (IST)
Terrible tragedy hit Kolkata, says BJP leader Arvind Menon
18:52 (IST)
Actor Renuka Shahane hits out at authorities
18:49 (IST)
Kolkata Traffic Police notifies on traffic diversions
18:38 (IST)
15 rescued so far
18:36 (IST)
Light rains in Alipore as rescue ops go on at site
18:32 (IST)
3 NDRF teams at site; bridge collapsed at 4.30 pm
18:29 (IST)
Diamond Harbour Road towards Taratala closed for traffic from Diamond Park and Sakher Bazar
18:26 (IST)
Several injured after bus fell into nullah during bridge collapse
18:23 (IST)
Watch: Scenes from Alipore where several people are feared trapped due to callapse of Majirhat bridge
Video procured by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
18:18 (IST)
RECAP: Vivekananda flyover collapse in 2016 had claimed 22 lives
In April 2016, the Vivekananda flyover under construction in Kolkata's Burrabazar collapsed, killing at least 22 and injuring nearly a 100. An investigation was started into IVRLC, the company given the contract for the bridge, after the collapse.
Click here to read more
18:11 (IST)
Mukul Roy blames Mamata Banerjee govt
18:08 (IST)
'No need to call the army'
18:04 (IST)
West Bengal minister says all trapped have been rescued
18:02 (IST)
Nine injured shifted to SSKM hospital
17:49 (IST)
Bus carrying passengers fell into nullah, says eyewitness
17:45 (IST)
Diamond Harbour Road closed for traffic
17:39 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee orders high-level probe
17:38 (IST)
10 to 12 people feared trapped in debris
Image courtesy: Sayantanee Ghosh
17:30 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee seeks report from police, says ABP News
17:25 (IST)
Derek O'Brien prays for those affected by tragedy
17:23 (IST)
Alipore Road closed for traffic
17:13 (IST)
Update from Kolkata traffic police
17:12 (IST)
17:12 (IST)
17:11 (IST)
Portion of Majherhat Bridge collapses in Kolkata
