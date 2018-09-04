

Kolkata bridge collapse LIVE updates: In wake of the bridge collapse in Kolkata, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to update about the incident. "Four NDRF teams have already reached the spot. One more team is on the way. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "I don't know what is happening. I don't know why they are hesitant to call the army." The police have confirmed one death in the Majerhat bridge collapse. Fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue operation work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble. The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said.

Visiting the site of bridge collapse in Alipore, West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that the structure deserved better maintenance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in wake of the bridge collapse in Alipore. "The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," he said in the tweet.

According to the police, 15 people have been rescued and rushed to the SSKM hospital. BJP leader Mukul Roy blamed the West Bengal government for the bridge collapse in Alipore area. "They are saying beautification of city is on, but repair work of old constructions is not on her (Mamata Banerjee) mind," he said.

A portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata's Alipore area collapsed on Tuesday. Several people as well as vehicles are feared trapped in the debris.

According to reports, five people have been killed in the bridge collapse, but there is no confirmation on the toll. Rescue and clearance operations are underway, and the Kolkata Port Trust authority has been roped in to help.

Banerjee said the state government will take all measures to ensure that rescue operations go well and prioritise providing relief to the injured.

According to an eyewitness, a bus fell into a canal after the bridge collapsed with a few passengers inside, who sustained injuries.

The Garden Reach-Majerhat flyover in South Kolkata acts as a thoroughfare for people living in Behala area.