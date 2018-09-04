Majerhat bridge collapse: Kolkata traffic haywire during peak hours; train services hit as debris falls on tracks

Kolkata: Transport services connecting vast areas of Kolakta's south-western areas and South 24 Parganas district were severely affected after a portion of the Majerhat road overbridge connecting the arterial Diamond Harbour Road collapsed on Tuesday.

A Kolkata Traffic Police officer said traffic movement through Diamond Harbour Road in Taratala was suspended after the bridge collapse. Traffic from various parts of South 24 Parganas and Behala area were diverted from Diamond Park area, the officer said. Movement of traffic towards south-west Kolkata and South 24 Parganas were diverted from Kidderpore and through the port area and Circular Garden Reach Road, he said.

Train services along the Circular Railway and Sealdah-Budge Budge line have been suspended as a precautionary measure after a portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed around 4.45 pm, Eastern Railway spokesperson RN Mahapatra said.

A portion of the rail overbridge collapsed over the railway tracks in the adjacent areas of Circular Railway line at Majerhat, and a signal post on the track was damaged, Mahapatra said.

Train movement through Majerhat has been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure, he said. Train services on the Budge Budge-Sealdah line may be restored after ensuring the safety, he said.

Thousands of people travelling during the peak hours were inconvenienced because of the incident.