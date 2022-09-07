Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II gets Cabinet's approval
The length of Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project will be of 11.17 Km and have 11 stations. The total cost will be of Rs 1,957.05 crore
New Delhi: The Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the implementation of the Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. There will be 11 stations in the Kochi metro Rail Phase II and it will have a length of 11.17 Km.
The decision of implementation of Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase II was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The preparatory works for Phase-II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well.
The Phase-I in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering 25.6 Km of length with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore, is fully operational.
Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs 710.93 crore. The Project is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.
Kochi Metro Phase 1B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib
The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604
PM Modi inaugurates Smriti Van memorial for earthquake victims
The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicenter in Bhuj
PM Modi to unveil new ensign of Indian Navy during commissioning of INS Vikrant on 2 September
The new ensign has been designed keeping in mind the rich Indian maritime heritage and to do away with the colonial past