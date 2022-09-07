Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase-II gets Cabinet's approval

The length of Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project will be of 11.17 Km and have 11 stations. The total cost will be of Rs 1,957.05 crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the implementation of the Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. There will be 11 stations in the Kochi metro Rail Phase II and it will have a length of 11.17 Km.

The decision of implementation of Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase II was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The preparatory works for Phase-II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well.

The Phase-I in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering 25.6 Km of length with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore, is fully operational.

Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs 710.93 crore. The Project is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.

Kochi Metro Phase 1B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.