New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a busy schedule on Wednesday as he will be attending various programmes.

Let’s have a look at the list of events he will be a part of:

1. PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) 2023



The Prime Minister will address the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) (One Earth One Health) virtually organized on April 26 and 27, at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

2. PM Modi to pay tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

In light of Parkash Singh Badal’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to visit Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay his last respects to the veteran leader.

3. PM Modi to address the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the genesis of the programme lies in the vision of PM Modi of promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country. With this in mind, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organised earlier.

