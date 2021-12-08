The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) result 2021 will be put out today, 8 December by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA). Applicants who appeared for the test can check and download the KMAT 2021 result by visiting from the official website at https://www.kmatindia.com/.

The KMAT results will be released this evening by 6 pm, as per the official website. To access the results, candidates are requested to key in their KMAT application number and date of birth.

Simple steps to download the KMAT 2021 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.kmatindia.com/

Step 2: Search and click on the Results tab that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the result link. To access the KMAT results, candidates need to key in their login details and press enter

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the KMAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen. Kindly, check and download the KMAT result

Step 5: Keep a printout of the KMAT result for future use or reference

Candidates should note that, as per the revised KMAT 2021 marking scheme, they will be granted one mark for every correct answer. However, no negative marking will be given for the wrong answer, as per news reports. Furthermore, the KMAT 2021 result will include the net scores of the applicants with percentile.

For the unversed, the KMAT 2021 examination was conducted on 28 November through remote proctored mode. The duration of the aptitude test, which was open to all candidates in India and aboard, was 2 hours.

Those who qualify in the KMAT 2021 examination will get admission to several postgraduate (PG) professional programmes including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Master of Computer Application (MCA). These courses will be offered to candidates in the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved or university affiliated colleges in the state which are self-financed.

