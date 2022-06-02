KK Funeral Live Updates: Funeral procession begins; body to be cremated at Versova cemetery

KK death news live update: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath Singer's funeral to take place today in Mumbai

FP Staff June 02, 2022 13:06:04 IST
KK Funeral Live Updates: Funeral procession begins; body to be cremated at Versova cemetery

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. ANI

Highlights

June 02, 2022 - 13:04 (IST)

Funeral procession begins

KK's son led the funeral procession as the singer's final journey began from his home. KK's body will be cremated at Versova Hindi Crematorium.

June 02, 2022 - 12:59 (IST)

Papon arrives to pay his last respects

Papon reached KK’s home to pay his last respects to the singer.

June 02, 2022 - 12:57 (IST)

Vishal Bhardwaj and wife Rekha reach singer's home

Director-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj reach KK’s home to pay their last respects to the late singer.

June 02, 2022 - 12:57 (IST)

Shankar Mahadevan reaches singer's Mumbai home

Shankar Mahadevan reaches KK’s Versova residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the late singer.

June 02, 2022 - 12:53 (IST)

KK had heart blockages, could have been saved if CPR was given on time: Doctor

Renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted autopsy said on Thursday.

PTI

June 02, 2022 - 12:44 (IST)

Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik arrive

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik were seen at KK's home for his funeral.

June 02, 2022 - 12:31 (IST)

Javed Ali and Abhijeet Bhattacharya arrive at KK's home

Singers Javed Ali and Abhijeet Bhattacharya arrived at KK's house to pay final respects.

June 02, 2022 - 12:27 (IST)

Pooja Bhatt recalls collaborating with the singer

Taking to Twitter, actress Pooja Bhatt talked about the time she last met KK. It was in a studio in 2019.

“12 June 2019. The last time we were in a studio with #KK This is an image of the lyric sheet he was handed. Ironic? Tragic? Bizarre? Indeed (sic)!” she tweeted.

June 02, 2022 - 12:25 (IST)

Hariharan arrives at KK's residence

Hariharan arriving at KK’s residence have emerged on social media. Hariharan was seen greeting media with folded hands.

Instagram video by Viral Bhayani

June 02, 2022 - 12:21 (IST)

Celebs arrive for late singer's Antim Darshan

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, several celebs arrived for KK's final antim darshan. The last rites are scheduled to take place at 1 PM today.

KK Funeral Live Updates: Salim Merchant, Hariharan pay last respects.

Funeral rites to be held 1 pm at Versova cemetery.

Mortal remains of singer brought to his residence. His funeral will take place at 1pm on Thursday in Mumbai.

Last rites to be held at Mumbai's Versova Cemetary.

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

West Bengal government paid last respect to KK with gun salute to his mortal remains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue.

The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said.

His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body, he said.

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer has umpteen hits to his credit such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), Dus Bahane (Dus), Beete Lamhein (The Train), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday). He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows.

The singer’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Many celebs took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at the singer’s demise. Actor Akshay Kumar, for whom KK sang a number of songs over the years, tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh both shared KK’s picture on Instagram Stories. While Ranveer added a broken heart emoji, Vicky wrote, “Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.” Singer Sonu Nigam also shared an emotional message for KK on Instagram

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of KK. In a tweet, PM Modi said he is saddened by the untimely demise of the noted singer.

Updated Date: June 02, 2022 13:06:50 IST

