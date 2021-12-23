Kisan Diwas 2021: Here are some wishes and quotes to share with loved ones on National Farmers' Day

Kisan Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the fifth prime minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Kisan Diwas is celebrated on 23 December every year across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of the fifth prime minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Also known as National Farmers' Day, it is observed to acknowledge and honour the contribution of farmers to the overall growth of the country and its people.

Besides, Kisan Diwas also aims at spreading awareness about the importance of the agriculture sector in India's economy.

The first Kisan Diwas was marked and celebrated across the country in the year 2001. This year, the event comes in the backdrop of the government repealing the three contentious farm laws that had led to massive protests by the farmers. On the occasion of Farmers’ Day, here are few quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones:

National Farmers' Day quotes:

Farming is a profession of hope - Brian Brett

If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country - MS Swaminathan

It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn – B C Forbes

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud - Amit Kalantri

The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life - Arthur Keith

National Farmers' Days wishes:

Farmers are the backbone of our country, so let's pay our tribute to them. Happy National Farmers' Day!



Kisan Diwas is an important day as it marks the contribution of farmers towards the country. Happy Farmers' Day!



Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan! Happy Farmers' Day!



The greatest way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce. So don’t waste food. Happy Farmers'

Day!

