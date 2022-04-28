Kirit Somaiya alleges Mumbai CP had 'role' in attack on him as senior cop calls for probe into CISF role

As Somaiya has been provided CISF personnel as part of Z security cover, Pandey asked about the role of CISF if, in spite of them, Somaiya was attacked twice

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya launched a scathing attack on Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey who has questioned Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security lapse after the former Lok Sabha member was allegedly attacked.

Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey wrote to the Director-General of CISF to look into the role of the security personnel of Somaiya who was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers outside the Khar police station.

As Somaiya has been provided CISF personnel as part of Z security cover, Pandey asked about the role of CISF if, in spite of them, Somaiya was attacked twice.

In response, Somaiya said, "This was the responsibility of the police force of Sanjay Pandey, commandos protected Kirit Somaiya to come out alive from the attack, Sanjay Pandey had got Somaiya almost killed."

The former Lok Sabha member further said that the Central government and state government both are answerable for the security lapse. As he has been provided with Z security, the yellow book of CISF security mentions that close security is the commandos' responsibility but for the outside circle Sanjay Pandey was responsible.

Somaiya alleged that Pandey was blaming the CISF for the security lapse to hide his failure and accused the senior police official of playing an active role in the attack alongside "Shiv Sena goons."

"There are only six close commandos around in Z security but the outside security was Sanjay Pandey's responsibility. Pandey wrote the CISF about the security lapse but why does he not talk about the reply from the CISF or the yellow rule book provided by the CISF. This is because, he was with the Shiv Sena workers, around 80-90 goons were deployed for stone-pelting and Sanjay knew it. He has played a big role in this attack," added Somaiya.

Notably, BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Somaiya, was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. The incident took place when Somaiya had come to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana at the Khar police station following their arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.