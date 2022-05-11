Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing 'rare video' of shark attacking helicopter; here's what happened

The clip which is from a movie, shows a monstrous shark jumping out of the water to grab a helicopter between its jaws and then dive back in

Kiran Bedi, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is being trolled for sharing a video which shows a massive shark jumping out of the water and taking down a helicopter. The retired IPS officer shared the clip today, 11 May.

Taking to her social media account, Bedi posted the clip with the caption “Watch this”. View the tweet here:

The clip shows a monstrous shark jumping out of the water to grab a helicopter between its jaws and then dive back in. A group of people on a boat nearby stare at the scene in a horrified manner. As the shark jumps back, the boat is rocked due to the movement of the water. The chopper crashes in the water and bursts into flames. The words “National Geographic channel has paid 1 Million dollar for this rare video…What a video” are superimposed on the clip. The caption of Bedi’s clip made it seem as if the clip was real. However, it is actually from the 2017 film 5-Headed Shark Attack. Watch the original scene here: Lyricist and scriptwriter Varun Grover had a unique response to the clip.

National Geographic paid 1 million dollars for this because India's top cinematographer Madhu Kishwar shot this footage with multiple cameras, all in one take. — वरुण (@varungrover) May 11, 2022



Several people posted sarcastic tweets about monuments that Bedi could visit in India.

Others shared hilarious memes on the situation.

Some even joked they had witnessed a similar incident in their lives.

In response, Bedi posted the same clip with another message some hours later. Calling the clip, “laudable, even if manufactured” she added while the “source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying.”

This is not the first time Bedi has posted such content on Twitter. In 2020, she was trolled for sharing a fake video which claimed that chants of “Om” can be heard in the sounds of the sun being recorded by the space agency NASA.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

