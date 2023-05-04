'Kindly help, my state Manipur is burning,' boxer Mary Kom appeals to PM Modi amid violence

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” said boxing legend MC Mary Kom on Thursday, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to help control the violence that broke out in the northeastern state.

In her tweet, Mary Kom also shared photos of Manipur violence, where the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed after a tribal agitation on Wednesday.

Talking to news agency ANI, Mary Kom said: "I am not feeling good about the situation in Manipur. Since last night the situation has deteriorated. I appeal State and Central Government to take steps for the situation and maintain peace, security in the Manipur."

"It is unfortunate that some people lost their family members in this violence. This situation must get normal at the earliest," she said.

So far, 7,500 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-struck areas. They were moved shifted to a shelter, a defence spokesperson said, adding that more people were been moved to safer places.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Manipur violence

In Manipur, violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district.

ATSUM has been demanding inclusion of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Earlier, lawmakers of the Valley had openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the ST list.

The Meiteis make up 53 per cent of the state’s population. They claim they are facing problems in view of “large scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

Thousands of agitators participated in the rally, during which clashes broke out between tribals and non-tribals. The clashes soon spread to other districts, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said.

Youths, who were seen in large number in the protest, congregated at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur

To calm the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

Manipur CM Biren Singh on Thursday said that “precious lives have been lost" and this “incident is a result of misunderstanding between two sections of society".

“During the last 24 hours, some incident of clashes, vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Bishnupur and Moreh etc. Precious lives have been lost beside damage of property, of residence, which is very very unfortunate," the CM added.

“The state government is taking all steps to control the situation,” Biren Singh said.

