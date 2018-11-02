You are here:
Killing of BJP secretary Anil Parihar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar 'shames humanity', say political leaders

India FP Staff Nov 02, 2018 09:44:38 IST

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit were shot dead on Thursday night by unidentified gunmen in the Kisthwar district of the state. The two men were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range in a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, officials said.

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, they said. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

In view of the mounting tension in the area, a curfew has been imposed in the region.

The deaths have garnered reactions from BJP leaders across the spectrum.

Expressing condolences to the Parihar family, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the state police will launch an investigation into the matter:

BJP president Amit Shah also condemned the incident, referring to it as "cowardly":

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel followed suit:

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he will rush to Kishtwar at the earliest:

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his condolences to the family:

Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, as well as party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, did the same:

According to reports, BJP state general secretary Ashok Kaul also condemned the attack.

Opposition leaders also reacted to the news on social media. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to react to the news:

Senior party leader Ashok Gehlot also condemned the news:

Times Now reported that Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir dubbed the attack "barbaric and unfortunate", while National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana said the killings were "barbaric, inhuman and most unfortunate" and that “violence has no place in a civilised society".

With inputs from PTI


