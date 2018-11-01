You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar

India FP Staff Nov 01, 2018 21:58:44 IST

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar was on Thursday night shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kisthwar district.

According to Doordarshan News, Parihar's brother was also killed in the attack.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over Parihar's death.

Further details are awaited.


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 21:58 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores