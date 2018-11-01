Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir BJP state secretary Anil Parihar was on Thursday night shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kisthwar district.

According to Doordarshan News, Parihar's brother was also killed in the attack.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over Parihar's death.

Very sad news. My condolences to Anil & Ajit Parihar’s family & colleagues. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/r6PkFnnvKv — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 1, 2018

Further details are awaited.